Arunachal: Chayang Tajo Admin Signs MoU for a Sustainable and Greener Nyokum Festival-2025

Arunachal

Last Updated: February 16, 2025
CHAYANG TAJO— In a significant move to promote sustainability and preserve local traditions, the Chayang Tajo Administration, led by Incharge ADC  Yomgam Marde, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chayang Tajo Golden Jubilee Nyokum Committee.

This collaboration sets forth key initiatives aimed at enhancing the environmental and cultural value of the Nyokum Festival.

The MoU includes several important measures: a ban on the sale of wild animal meat, a plastic-free festival, a plantation drive, and social service efforts to maintain a cleaner and greener Chayang Tajo.

These initiatives reflect the shared goal of preserving wildlife, improving the town’s natural beauty, and ensuring a sustainable future.

Speaking about the significance of this initiative, Incharge ADC Yomgam Marde expressed his deep concern over the growing tendency to treat festivals merely as parties or occasions for indulgence.

“Nowadays, many people treat festivals as mere celebrations of enjoyment. However, we must remember that these occasions are opportunities to pay our respects to nature, to preserve our culture and traditions, and to seek blessings from the surroundings in which we live,” said Marde.

His words reflect a profound understanding of the integral connection between cultural practices and environmental stewardship.

The efforts outlined in the MoU aim to not only protect wildlife but also foster a plastic-free and cleaner environment. The plantation drive will involve local residents in greening Chayang Tajo, while the social service initiatives will encourage community responsibility in maintaining a beautiful, sustainable town.

By signing this agreement, both parties demonstrate their commitment to preserving Chayang Tajo’s heritage and creating a lasting legacy for future generations. The MoU paves the way for a Nyokum Festival that is not only a celebration of culture but also a model for environmental stewardship.

This partnership marks the beginning of a new era for the Nyokum Festival, one that honors tradition while embracing the values of sustainability and community care.

