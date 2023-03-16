ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Chau Zingnu Namchoom launches ‘Tai Khamti Ani Books’

This Tai Khamti book is the first of its kind in the northeast to have an animation book with subtitles in the same Tai language. The book has been sponsored by MLA, Namsai himself.

Last Updated: March 16, 2023
1 minute read
NAMSAI-  MLA, Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom launched the “Tai Khamti Ani Books” , produced by Khun-Ta-Nau Welfare society, Namsai in partnership with Planet Road, Pondicherry.

MLA in his speech lauded the team for coming up with an idea to preserve, promote and propagate the Tai Khamti language and traditions. He also mentioned that the launch of this book, will help in strategising playful approach to learning about the language, culture and traditions of Tai- Khamti society. He ensured his continued support and guidance for upcoming projects. He further advised all to enable the books to be reached out in the grass root level and suggested to display the the animated stories in Anganwadi centres and schools as a part of their curriculum.

DC, Namsai while appreciating the team,  congratulated all for working on such an important subject. He said that it is a good way of adapting to the now popular digital scenario. “Children will not only learn but the book will also prove to be important for imparting language, script culture and tradition”, he said. It is a wholesome progress, he mentioned.

Earlier Nang Timita Mungyak, Vice President Kun-Ta- Nau welfare society talked about the content and objective behind development of the book . She said ANI books will come as a learning tool for children and the main focus is preserving and protection of Tai Khamti language. Furthermore it will promote literacy by making learning a fun and enjoyable experience. It can make remarkable impact on children, she added.

