Arunachal: Centre released Rs 22.74 Cr under PMGSY as grant-in-aid

ITANAGAR– In a major push towards enhancing rural road connectivity in the state, the Centre has released an amount of Rs 22.74 crores to Arunachal Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) as grant-in-aid.

The incentive has been given for best performance of the State in implementation of PMGSY during 2022-23 under set parameters. The funds released will be used for periodic maintenance of rural roads already constructed under PMGSY as per directives of Govt. of India.

During 2022-23, (till December 2022) a length of 1096.24 kms was constructed in the State including 61 long span bridges. Efforts of the state government in improving good quality construction with appropriate new technology and fund spent on maintenance & renewal of roads is considered for the financial incentives.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu while expressing gratefulness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh assured that the grant will be optimally and judiciously utilized.

He said that rural connectivity is a top priority of the state government and the grant would greatly help the state government in maintenance of already constructed PMGSY roads.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the state Rural Works Department for their good work, which has been recognized by the central government.