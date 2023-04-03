ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Massive Landslide hit Lower Subansiri hydroelectric power project

Mud and large boulders crashed after the huge landslide hit the hydroelectric project and the labourers had to be evacuated to a safe place.

Last Updated: April 3, 2023
ITANAGAR- A massive landslide, triggered by incessant rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, caused damage in the main part of the under-construction dam in the Lower Subansiri hydroelectric power project in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

Mud and large boulders crashed after the huge landslide hit the hydroelectric project and the labourers had to be evacuated to a safe place.

Also Read- Mass rally organized demanding speedy trial of Tasso Grayu murder case

According to police, no casualty was reported from the construction site.

Meanwhile, locals have again expressed their displeasure against the construction of the dam. The incident has caused panic among them.

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has been carrying out the construction of Lower Subansiri hydroelectric power project at Gerukamukh in Dhemaji district along the Assam-Arunachal border.

Also Read- China releases third set of Chinese names to assert its claim over Arunachal Pradesh

This project was embroiled in controversy even before the construction began, with environmentalists warning that the dam might have adverse effects among the people living downstream.

Many organisations have been protesting against the project claiming that people who live downstream in three Assam districts of Dhemaji, Biswanath, and Lakhimpur would face cascading effects once the construction is completed.

