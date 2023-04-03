ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Mass rally organized demanding speedy trial of Tasso Grayu murder case

More than 2000 rallyists took part in the rally.

Last Updated: April 3, 2023
ZIRO-  A mass rally was organized demanding speedy trial and conviction of former Arunachal Times editor Tasso Grayu murder case at Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium here today.

More than 2000 rallyists comprising family members, well-wishers, pan Tani NGO’s, Tani Supung Dukung (Apex Body of Apatani), Supung Jugo Council, Supung Bulyang Council, Apatani Youth Association, Priest Association, gaon buras and gaon buris took part in the rally.

Also Read- Alleged accused in the Tasso Grayu murder case arrested

The rallyists demanded speedy trial, conviction and capital punishment to perpetrator of the murder of the octogenarian former editor of Arunachal Times and a prominent public figure of Ziro Plateau Tasso Grayu.

The rally started from Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium (PYOS) covering Dani Kunia Higher Secondary School, Pai Gate and Hapoli Township and culminated at the PYOS.

Also Read-  APCC, TSD demand probe into alleged attack on Tasso Grayu

Several prominent public leaders and well wishers including former minister Padi Richo, former MLA Nani Ribia, APCC general secretary Nani Rajen, TSD president H.K Shalla, Supung Bulyang Council member Nani Tatung, ZPM’s Tasso Tana and Hage Dolo, AYA general secretary Nani Tangu, GB Nani Hanya and Gaon Buri Duyu Otung spoke in favour of speedy trial, conviction and award of exemplary punishment to  perpetrator of the crime.

On behalf of family members of Lt. Tasso Grayu, District Agriculture Officer and president of Hari Employees and Pensioneer’s Welfare Association (HEPWA) Tasso Butung thanked all the participants for taking part in the rally and exhibiting solidarity for the cause of Lt. Tasso Grayu.

