Arunachal: Bonhomie between Indian Army and Civilians of Tawang is an example for others- Tsering Tashi

TAWANG- The bonhomie between Indian Army and Civilians of Tawang district is an example for others, stated Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi. He was speaking as Chief guest during distribution of Health and Hygiene materials to District Hospital Tawang in fight against COVID-19 in Tawang.

Tashi conveyed his gratitude to the Sappers of Ball of Fire Division, of Indian army for extending their helping hand at this critical situation of pandemic.we the people also feel it is our moral responsibility to keep supporting and encouraging our soldiers, Tashi said.

Indian Army is keeping very good relation with all the NGOs, Youths and Civil Administration of this district, and we should continue in strengthening our bonding. He appreciated and conveyed gratitude on behalf of State Government to the GOC and all ranks for the service rendered by Military Hospital, Dahung to the covid patients referred from Tawang.

Earlier DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok in his address also conveyed his gratitude to Indian Army on his personal and on behalf of the people of Tawang for coming forward and extending their help in many ways at this critical time of pandemic.

The programme today was conducted in collaboration with one of the active NGO Tawang District Sports Association(TDSA). Speaking on the occasion Chairman of the Association Namgey Tsering informed that the Sappers of Ball of Fire Division in collaboration with his NGO has been doing welfare activities for the Mahabodhi Old age home Teli, Khinmey Monastery, and some poor students staying with a monk at lemberdung area. The sappers have also extended their help in site development for cultural centre at Taktsang area and maintenance of Ambulance for Bongkhar circle during covid pandemic.

Later the Sappers of Ball of Fire Division officers handed over 100 Nos of PPE kits,100 Nos of Testing kits, 15 nos of mattresses and 15 Blankets and Bed sheet each for use in District Hospital Tawang for fight against COVID-19 in Tawang to DMO Dr.Wangdi lama.