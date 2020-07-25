Arunachal: BJP team visits flood eroded area of MDR at Namsing

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat- ( By -Maksam Tayeng ) : The Bharatiya Janata Party 39th Mebo Mandal unit team led by Mandal President, Lottek Pertin along with BJP senior leader Dr. Dangi Perme and other mandal leaders visited the flood hit areas under Monggu Banggo/Lower Mebo, especially the breached portion of Mebo Dhola Road (MDR) on Friday.

After the visit and on seeing the needs of the hour, the BJP Mebo Mandal executive felt the urgent need of a mega social service to erect porcupine spars and others to minimize continuous soil erosion by Siang river.

The mega social service will be led by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) which will be supported by 39th Mebo Mandal executive members, informed Nongku Pertin, IT Cell BJP Mebo cum BJYM Mandal President.

While appreciating the noble and good works of people of Namsing and other villages in carrying out voluntary flood protection works to stop or to minimize massive soil erosion by flooding Siang river, Dr. Dangi Perme assured to donate at least 200-300 nos of bamboos for raising and construction of bamboo porcupine spars along the bank of river Siang at that worst erosion sites, informed one Amut Ayom from BJP sources.