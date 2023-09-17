Arunachal: BJP celebrates PM Modi Birthday

ITANAGAR – The State BJP Arunachal Pradesh celebrated the 73rd birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Donyi-Polo School of Hearing and Visually Impaired at Chimpu Itanagar today on 17th September 2023 and also exhibition on the life and achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inaugurated by Biyuram Wahge MLA cum State BJP President.

Speaking on the occasion Biyuram Wahge appreciated and thanked School principal H. Shamba and his team of Donyi-Polo School of Hearing and Visually Impaired for whole heartedly working for the great noble initiative and wished a grand success in the larger interest of the differently abled persons in the state.

He said that I was very optimistic to see the students, inspite of multiple disabilities they are full confident in their work especially in the education, art and cultural activities. While appealing all section of society, Wahge said we should always keep feeling to help others specially person in need and also our ultimate goal is to serve the society and humanity for a vibrant nation development unity and integrity. He urged School principal to get such opportunity to serve such noble cause in the days to come to do his best support.

Wahge on behalf the State Arunachal Pradesh convey best wishes to the students for their bright future on the occasion of 73rd birth anniversary of PM Modi.

Other BJP leaders who were present on the occasion are Nani Lajie state Vice-President cum Convener Sewa Pakhawada, Tagin Siga State Vice-President, Tadar Niglar state General Secretary, Nalong Mize State General Secretary, Dolang Tako Media In-Charge, Morchas head, SOBs, H. Sharma School Principal, students and staffs of Donyi-Polo School of Hearing and Visually Impaired and karyakartas.

BJP also celebrated 73rd birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Nyedar Namlo, Itanagar which was attended by Kiren Rijiju Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Govt. of India along with Dominic Tadar Chairman KVIB and BJP Spokesperson and Tarh Soping District President Itanagar and his team and also celebrated at Catholic Church Nyokum Lapang, Itanagar and all the district of Arunachal Pradesh by the respective district presidents.