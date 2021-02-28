ArunachaL: BBK conducts awareness campaign on Adi Kebang Ayon at Lotong Banggo, Namsai

PASIGHAT- ( By- Maksam Tayeng ) – While continuing with their ongoing awareness programme on Adi Kebang Ayon in various Adi inhabited areas, the Bogum Bokang Ke’bang (BBK) ( judiciary body of Adi Baane Kebang) conducted an awareness campaign on orientation of Adi Kebang Ayon and to protect the customary laws of the Adis at Giidi Notko of Lotong Banggo under Namsai district on Sunday which was attended by ABK and BBK office bearers amidst the presence of general public and village Gaon Burahs of Lotong Banggo area.

The BBK team was led by Oni Darang, Secretary General BBK (Apex) along with Allek Perme, advisor, Attum Ratan, Convener and Edison Taloh, Vice President BBK (East Siang Unit). This awareness campaign on AKA was earlier started by BBK on 14th January last which already covered almost all the villages under East Siang, Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts before finally reaching out to the Adi brethren of Lotong Banggo under Namsai district today.

“The people of these districts have responded and participated in mass numbers, thereby uplifting the confidence of the Bogum Bokang Kébang that AKA has been accepted widely and shall be implemented in all the Adi inhabited districts of Arunachal Pradesh”, said Oni Darang, BBK General Secretary.

The people of Lotong Banggo, being the most isolated Bango of all the 28 Banggos of the Adis, have been long waiting for the awareness campaign team to convey the strong message of Bogum Bokang Kébang to accept and implement the Adi Kébang Ayon in their respective Banggos.

The Mass participation from the Gaon Burahs and public representatives of all the villages of Lotong Banggo have given a new hope that the AKA shall be strictly implemented for the judiciary deliverance of Adi Community of Lotong Banggo under Namsai District, informed Jobomchang Mengu, ABK Spokesperson in a release this evening.