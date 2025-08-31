Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Bust Inter-State Bike-Lifting Gang: Three Stolen Two-Wheelers Recovered, Four Accused Arrested

BANDERDEWA- In a major breakthrough against vehicle theft, the Banderdewa Police successfully busted an inter-state bike-lifting gang and recovered three stolen two-wheelers, while arresting four accused persons during intensive naka checking operations at the Banderdewa check gate.

On the intervening night of August 29–30, 2025, a naka checking team comprising ASI S.K. Jha, ASI S.K. Tiwari, and Ct. U. Gogoi was on duty at the Banderdewa check gate from 0000 hrs to 0600 hrs. During the operation, a Yamaha R15 motorcycle sped past the naka point from the Karsingsa side without stopping.

Shortly after, a scooty (AS12AK5904) was stopped, but as the rider failed to produce valid documents, the vehicle was seized for verification. Meanwhile, a Royal Enfield Hunter (AS07Z0946) took a suspicious U-turn before reaching the naka point, further raising police suspicion.

At around 1705 hrs, the rider of the seized scooty, Nobo Gohain @ Nobo Hussain, a resident of Sootea, Assam, was detained for questioning. Upon interrogation, he confessed to being part of a two-wheeler theft gang and revealed the identities of his associates. Acting swiftly, the police recovered the abandoned Royal Enfield Hunter near DTNT petrol pump.

Based on the leads, police apprehended:

Marli Gadi (19 yrs), R/o Seijosa, Pakke Kesang (AP) – rider of the Yamaha R15.

Md. Ricky Ahmed (25 yrs), R/o Sootea, Biswanath (Assam) – rider of the Royal Enfield Hunter.

Further sustained interrogation revealed that another stolen Yamaha R15 had been hidden in Assam. Acting on this information, a team led by Insp. Kipa Hamak, OC PS Banderdewa, along with SI B. Pegu, SI K.B. Singh, ASI A. Rajbhar, ASI S.K. Tiwari, and Ct. U. Gogoi, under the direct supervision of Rishi Longdo, SDPO Nlg, proceeded to Hawaijan, Assam. The team successfully recovered the stolen Yamaha R15 (AR05A-0990) from the possession of Pradyup Bhuyan (22 yrs), who was also arrested.

With this, a total of three stolen two-wheelers have been recovered and four accused persons apprehended:

Marli Gadi (19 yrs) – Arunachal Pradesh. Md. Ricky Ahmed (25 yrs) – Assam. Nobo Gohain @ Nobo Hussain – Assam. Pradyup Bhuyan (22 yrs) – Assam.

Later, it was confirmed that a case of the stolen Royal Enfield Hunter had already been registered at Naharlagun PS. Accordingly, the accused have been handed over to OC, PS Naharlagun for further legal action. Police expect more recoveries as investigation continues.

The Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, Dr. Nyelam Nega (APPS), has urged citizens to remain vigilant, ensure that their vehicles are properly locked, and carry valid documents at all times. Any suspicious activities relating to vehicle theft must be immediately reported to the nearest police station.