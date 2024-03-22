Arunachal: Bamboosa library, AMYAA NGO observe International Day of Forests

TEZU- Bamboosa library, Tezu and AMYAA NGO, Roing conducted a “Nature Trail” for students of Tezu, as a part of the International Day of Forests. The event was under the Wipro Earthian Community Engagement Programme, to sensitise the community about the importance of conservation of earth resources.

The Nature Trail was led by Bethem Marai, Wipro Earthian Sustainability Educator, who guided the students to reconnect with nature and shared insights into preserving our forests and it’s ecosystem with the concept “You and Nature”.

Nature trail started by asking the participants and the library readers to quietly observe the plants, trees, birds and leaves around them . They were divided into three groups of 5 members each and asked to collect different shapes, sizes and colour of fallen or dried leaves to make a Leaf museum.

At the end, each group showed their creativity by showcasing a wildlife preservation museum, the connection between human and forests and the importance of tree in our lives …all made from tree leaves and twigs!

Later, the participants were asked to observe a tree and write down a poem on the spot about forest. It was wonderful experience to witness the enthusiastic students come up with poem in less than 20 minutes.

This was followed by a quiet and peaceful tree hug and a ceremony of saying thank-you to the forests, and concluded with a feedback session by senior activist Keselo Tayang and readers of the library.

WIPRO Earthian Programme is dedicated to promoting environmental awareness and sustainable practices among the youth and community members, ensuring a harmonious coexistence between man and nature.