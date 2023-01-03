ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Flag Off National Integration Tour in Longding

A total of 20 meritorious students including nine girls and eleven boys and three teachers selected from various Government schools located in the remote villages of Longding

January 3, 2023
LONGDING- Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR(N) is organising a nine day National Integration Tour to Jorhat-Guwahati- Kaziranga-Kolkata for the students of Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh with effect from 03 January to 11 January 2023. The tour is aimed at widening the horizon of young generation of Wanchos and strengthening their bond with our nation.
The educative and entertaining tour was flagged of by Brigadier Swarn Singh, Commander, HQ 25 Sect Assam Rifles on 03 December 2023 at Longding in the presence of Mr Tanpoh Wangnow, MLA Longding, civil dignitaries, teachers, heads of Civil Society Organizations and parents.

A total of 20 meritorious students including nine girls and eleven boys and three teachers selected from various Government schools located in the remote villages of Longding District will be visiting various institutions of excellence and tourist attractions in Jorhat, Kaziranga, Guwahati and Kolkata during the nine day tour.
The National Integration Tour will provide the students an opportunity to interact with Lt  Gen R P Kalita, GOC-in-C Eastern Command and C V Ananda Bose,  Governor of West Bengal.  While in Kolkata, the students will get a first hand exposure to the rich cultural heritage of our nation.
Such noble initiatives from the Assam Rifles are bound to further the cause of national integration for students hailing from one of the remotest region of Arunachal Pradesh and reaffirm the famous sobriquet of Assam Rifles “The Friends of The Hill People”.

January 3, 2023
