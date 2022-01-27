ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal-Assam Border Issue: Firing over road construction reported from Hime village

The said project was started in 2019 and ever since then Assam Police has been obstructing it but the local people retaliated against them.

January 27, 2022
Arunachal-Assam Border Issue: Firing over road construction reported from Hime village
PASIGHAT-  An incident of firing has been reported from in between Hime and Masi village along Arunachal- Assam inter state border under Kangku Circle, Lower Siang district. As per reports miscreants came and opened fire in the labour camp at the bridge construction site near Hime and Masi Village where about 40-50 labourers were sheltered. However no casualties were reported.

Reportedly, a conflict erupted in the area on Tuesday over the construction of a road linking Likabali and Durpai under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana,  by the authorities of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read-Assam border tensed at Rauksin and Likabali after killing of a truck driver

Reportedly, Assam Police personnel reached the spot and stopped the construction, terming it an illegal act within Assam’s territory, and also burnt down the culvert that was constructed. Following this, yesterday, the incident of firing happened.

The said project was started in 2019 and ever since then Assam Police has been obstructing it but the local people retaliated against them.

Also Read-Assam boundary dispute should be resolve amicably- Vivek

Meanwhile, as per local authorities, the situation in the area is under control now. Security has been increased in the area and, reportedly, authorities from both Assam and Arunachal are engaged in confidence-building measures.

