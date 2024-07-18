Arunachal: Army conducts a mock exercise focused on disaster preparedness in Tawang

TAWANG- The Tawang brigade of the Indian Army conducted a comprehensive mock exercise focused on disaster preparedness, specifically targeting rescue and relief operations in scenarios resembling flash floods.

Alongside the Indian Army, personnel from Paramilitary forces such as the 38th BN SSB, 4th Bn ITBP, State Fire Services, State Police, and members of the District Disaster Management Authority, Tawang participated actively.

The exercise took place at Mentsang Rong, a tributary of the Tawang Chhu River, a site with a history of devastating flash floods, notably in 1988, resulting in significant loss of life and property.

Brigadier VS Rajput, Commander of the Tawang Brigade, personally supervised the exercise. During a briefing at the Tawang Army headquarters the previous evening, he emphasized the geographical vulnerability of Tawang to flash floods and landslides due to its hilly terrain.

He underscored the importance of readiness among the Indian Army, central armed police forces, and state police to swiftly respond to such emergencies.

Highlighting the dual priority of ensuring personal safety and providing humanitarian assistance, Brigadier Rajput stressed the critical role of coordinated training exercises with civil authorities.

He emphasized that effective disaster management hinges on meticulous planning and swift execution, minimizing casualties and property damage.

The mock exercise encompassed simulations of rescue and relief operations in scenarios involving mudslides, floods, and landslides.

The day concluded with a thorough debriefing session to review performance and identify areas for improvement in readiness and response strategies.