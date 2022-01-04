Arunachal: AR provides assistance to fire victims in Longding

LONGDING- In night of 03 Jan 2022 in an unfortunate event a massive fire broke out and two houses caught fire at around 2030 hrs in chatting village in Pumao Circle of Longding district.

The houses got completely burnt with no loss or injury to life however there was loss to property. The fire was controlled by the villagers.

Longding Battalion Assam Rifles provided the immediate assistance required by helping the villagers to construct the house on the same day and also provided immediate emergency ration and medical help.