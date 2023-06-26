ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Anti tobacco Campaign held at Namsai

Various organisations, educational institutions also observed the day.

Last Updated: June 26, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Anti tobacco Campaign held at Namsai

NAMSAI- On the occasion of ‘International day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ 2023, Anti Narcotic and Anti tobacco Campaign themed “Together we can tackle Drugs Menace”, was organised at Namsai Town Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner Namsai, C.R Khampa graced the event with his presence. He dwelled on the significance of commemorating the annual event and urged all to keep away from the use or abuse of drugs.

Also Read- Former Home Minister Kumar Waii Join Congress

A mass Rally to help raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs pose to society was organised by Nasha Bharat Abhiyaan District Unit wherein Govt. Officials, concerned public, WWS, ANAYA, SEWA, NAA and more than 150 students participated.

Related Articles

A brief session on the rising impact of drugs among the youth was held among all the Rehabilitation Centres, recovering inmates, parents,  members of WWS, and NGOs. The need to raise awareness about the negative impact of discrimination on people who use drugs and their families, about rising cases of AIDS and hepatitis and expanding and strengthening HIV and hepatitis prevention measures were discussed.

Various organisations, educational institutions also observed the day.

Tags
Last Updated: June 26, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Kamlung Mossang inaugurates VET Rural Haat in Miao

Arunachal: Kamlung Mossang inaugurates VET Rural Haat in Miao

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates CM HELPS centre at Tawang

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates CM HELPS centre at Tawang

Arunachal: BJP Organises Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan in Rupa

Arunachal: BJP Organises Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan in Rupa

Arunachal: RIWATCH Celebrates National Reading Day

Arunachal: RIWATCH Celebrates National Reading Day

Arunachal: Cong govts didn't develop border areas due to weak foreign policy Nadda

Arunachal: Cong govts didn’t develop border areas due to weak foreign policy- JP Nadda

Itanagar: Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Consultative workshop on Biodiversity protection held in Yupia

Arunachal: Consultative workshop on Biodiversity protection held in Yupia

Arunachal’s Col Ponung Doming to command world’s highest border roads outpost

Arunachal’s Col Ponung Doming to command world’s highest border roads outpost

World Blood Donor Day: ASU organized Voluntary Blood Donation Camp-cum-Awareness Campaign

World Blood Donor Day: ASU organized Voluntary Blood Donation Camp-cum-Awareness Campaign

Arunachal Pradesh Police goes digital with ArunPol mobile app and e-Vigilance portal

Arunachal Pradesh Police goes digital with ArunPol mobile app and e-Vigilance portal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button