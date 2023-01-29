Arunachal: AMCSU conducts free health camps cum drug awareness programme at Mer, Gadum-II and Ralling village

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- In continuation of their craze for larger social and student welfare activities under Mebo Sub-Division, the All Mebo Constituency Students’ Union (AMCSU) in collaboration with alumni of North East Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Itanagar (NEHMCH Itanagar) conducted 3 day long free health camps cum anti-drug awareness programme at villages like Mer, Gadum-II and Ralling village on 27th, 28th and 29th January 2023.

The team AMCSU led by its President, Kangge Tayeng, General Secretary, Akunam Gamnoh and Cultural Secretary cum organizing vice-Chairman, Oling Megu along with Dr. Rei Ete, Organizing Chairman from the NEHMCH successfully conducted the free health camps and drug awareness programme with the supports of other AMCSU students and supporting medical staffs of NEHMCH.

Arunachal: NSCN-K (YA) cadre, OGW apprehended in Nampong, recovered arms and ammunition

Speaking about the objective of the 3 day programme, AMCSU President, Kangge Tayeng said that the lower Mebo villages (Monggu Banggo) like Mer and Gadum are always facing communication bottlenecks due to which basic health facilities are also not provided there. “Especially, during the monsoon and rainy season, the people of Mer, Gadum village face untold miseries, as the areas do not have any health centre.

The under construction health sub-centre at Mer village needs to be completed on time”, added Oling Megu. The AMCSU also said that, many section of people including the senior citizen, women and children faces huge difficulties at the time of epidemic or sickness mostly during the monsoon season, as those part of Mebo Assembly Constituency remains cut off or hardly connected when monsoon floods hit the Tarrotamak and Siang river.

Arunachal: Pema Khandu asks BJP workers not to allow ‘money culture’ during elections

The team AMCSU also created awareness on drug addiction and its ill-effects. There were some individuals who were found involved in drug peddling in the recent past, and those were also advised and made aware not to repeat such and youths were alerted about the doomsday of drug addictions.

The team AMCSU also extended their thankfulness to Monggu Banggo ZPM, Gumin Tayeng, other individuals like Toni Perme, Natung Tayeng, Kennedy Perme and Marlo Perme for their helping hand (morally and financially) in successful conduction of the programme. They also expressed their gratitude to the team from NEHMCH Itanagar led by Dr. Rei Ete and his supporting staff for their support to the team AMCSU.