Arunachal: AdiSU Shillong appeals APST bus service to resume

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Adi Students’ Union ( AdiSU ) of Shillong, Meghalaya has appealed the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport ( APST ) bus service between Pasighat and Shillong to resume early citing problems of students and patients visiting the on education and medical grounds.

In a letter to Senior Station Superintendent, APST Bus Service, Pasighat on Tuesday last, the AdiSU Shillong team has appealed for resumption of the bus service which was suspended due to covid-19 pandemic. “Since Pasighat is the main city of Adi belt districts so the discontinuation of bus services creates trouble and causes more expenses to students and medical patients visiting Shillong city.

As the Itanagar APST service has already started with two buses, we AdiSU Shillong also requested Senior Superintendent APST Pasighat station to resume the discontinued bus service before 3rd January”, said Tanu Yuto, President AdiSU Shillong.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Kabit Ering, Senior Station Superintendent APST Pasighat said that the service will be resumed by 2nd January. “We have already prepared the bus service roster for Shillong and direction to this effect has also been issued. But due to certain covid-19 strict checking at Meghalaya border it is mandatory for pessengers to have RAT test done”, added Ering.