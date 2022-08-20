Arunachal: Academic Board, ABK felicitates toppers in its Annual Excellence Award ceremony

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In continuation of its annual event to recognize the topers and achievers in education and other sectors as a part of motivation and encouragement, the Academic Board, Adi Baane Kebang organized its annual excellence award today at the auditorium of the College of Horticulture & Forestry, Pasighat.

The Annual Excellence award ceremony of Academic Board, ABK was attended by Marnya Ete, IAS (Retd.), President, Galo Welfare Society (GWS) as Chief Guest, Apur Bitin, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh and Kaling Moyong, MLA 38th Pasighat East as Guest of Honour and Special Guest respectively. While Ninong Ering, MLA 37th Pasighat West, Tayi Taggu, DC Pasighat, Tatdo Borang, ADC (HQ), BN Hazarika, Dean CHF, Pasighat, VC APU, Principal, JNC Pasighat, JTGDC Jia L/D/Valley, in service and retired officers, district ABK representatives from various Adi inhabited districts, ABK Youth Wing, student communities etc also attended.

Earlier, Enek Libang, Secretary Education, ABK (Apex) cum Member Secretary, Academic Board ABK welcomed the gathering on behalf of the Adi community and said that the Annual Excellence Award is organized annually to recognize and felicitate the AISSE. AISSCE toppers, Gold Medalist of UG & PG courses, Doctorate Awardees from UGC recognized institutions and JEE/NEET toppers. The program also felicitates Grade-A officers selected through APPSC and outstanding achievers from various fields of expertise.

Academic Board Adi Bane Kebang has been extensively working on education sectors for the last few years and shall continue to do so to educate and make our people aware of the vital role that education can play in shaping the structure of society and the state, the Academic Board Member Secretary said. More than 90 achievers in total were awarded and felicitated including recognizing the teachers who made outstanding contributions toward education in Adi areas like Dr. SN Jha etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Marnya Ete, hailed the effort of the ABK and said that such good and noble work of recognizing achievers should be continued in order to boost up the morale of the student communities to do better. He also advised the topper students to aim big and concentrate in achieving it. While Apur Bitin, IGP also presented the best example before the students by quoting from his own life, where once he had to work as Sweeper for two years during his schooling days in order to buy books and support his expenses for education.

Both Pasighat MLA Ninong Ering and Kaling Moyong also appreciated the effort of Academic Board, ABK and said that such good initiative of annual excellence award has to be continued. Tadum Libang, President ABK cum Chairman, AB-ABK expressed happiness over the successful organization of the programe and extended his adminiration to team AB-ABK led by Enuk Libang, Matin Tamuk, Oki Dai, Apak Pertin (ABKYW) etc.