Arunachal: ABK East Siang Women Wing visits Sainik School Niglok

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- In a courtesy visit to state’s lone Sainik School at Niglok, Ruksin here in East Siang District, the Women Wing of Adi Baane Ane Kebang East Siang Unit paid a visit to the School to acquaint themselves about the Sainik school and their aims, charter etc.

The team of ABK East Siang Women Wing included Tigul Megu Darang, General Secretary, Opet Jamoh Moyong, Secretary Education, Germany Lego Pertin, Vice President Administration, Kayang Megu Borang, Assistant Secretary Education, Omen Saroh Dupak, President, Ruksin Banggo of Adi Bane Ane Kebang East Siang District Unit (ABAK ESDU) visited Sainik School East Siang on 07 Nov 2022 to pay a courtesy visit and acquainted themselves about Sainik Schools and their aim, charter etc.

Mrs Christina Ering, TGT (Social Science) and Mr Sujay Banerjee, TGT (English) welcomed the delegation. The delegation met the Principal, Commander, Praveen Kumar Pola and discussed about the Cadets life, preparations for 2023 CBSE Board Examination of Class X and Children as well as women safety in the school.

Principal facilitated and a memento was presented to the delegation as token of remembrance. The delegation had a walk around of the campus viz Library, Class Rooms, MI Room, Girls Hostel, Boys Hostels and Cadets Mess and expressed their deep satisfaction about the cadets’ routine from reveille to retreat including their discipline, turnout, bearing etc and they aspired that their cadets will rise to the top and opined ‘Happy to find the school environment very clean and cordial as well.

Really feel proud to have this prestigious institution in their homer district and hope many youngsters with feelings of patriotism and oneness will emerge from this very intuition. The delegation praised the sincere efforts of Principal for last one year for development of the school and taking care of students’ education.

The delegation of Adi Baane Ane Kebang informed the coordinating teachers of Sainik School that, they feel honoured and proud to have Sainik School East Siang in their home district, East Siang district.