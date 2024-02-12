Arunachal: AAPPHEU holds meeting over regularization of casual staff

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a coordination meeting of casual/contingency staff of Public Health Engineering & Water Supply department that was held in the office of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh ( BMS ) office GTC, Pasighat today, the All Arunachal Pradesh Public Health Engineering Workers Union ( AAPPHEU ) have reiterated, appealed and reminded the state government to hold DPC timely and regularize the workers working 15 years and above etc as assured.

The coordination meeting of Arunachal Pradesh Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Department Workers’ Union attended by casual/contingency workers of PHE & WS department from East Siang, Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and Lower Siang districts stressed on reminding and pressuring the government upon regularization of casual staffs working in the department 15 years and above. The senior contingency staffs have said that they had joined the department as contingency and retiring as contingency without any regularization scope.

Hearing the concern of the senior contingency staffs AAPPHE & WSDWU said that “Most of the senior casual labourers are going to superannuate without any benefit from the government. Most of the casual workers are engaged in service for 12 hours towards the interest of the public but they are always overlooked by the government.

As per GoAP guidelines, DPCs must be held every six months, but the PHE&WS department has not taken any positive action till date. We request the department to hold DPCs on an 80:20 basis as already implemented by the GoAP,” the union said.

Tadar Dowa, President, AAPPHE & WSDWU Mihin Chada, General Secretary, AAPPHE & WSDWU said of carrying out a mass rally at Itanagar soon if government fails to look at the grievances raised by the union. Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh East Siang district unit President, Smty Mipet Tayeng also rued the same while stating that AAPPHE & WSDWU is a part of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

Meanwhile, several senior contingency staffs of PHE & WS department who have served the department from last 25 to 30 years have also said that the government has failed to address their concerns from long time. They have appealed the state government to show mercy upon them. Smty Oity Minnoh, Smty Oken Jamoh, Norin Damin, Bharat Basumotary, Atchelal Pandi who have served the department of PHE&WS upto 30 years till date are still awaiting to get regularization from the government.