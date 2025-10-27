Arunachal: 235 Butterfly Species Recorded at Kamlang Reserve

WAKRO– The 2nd Wakro Butterfly Meet, celebrating the 8th Northeast Butterfly Meet (NEBM), concluded on a vibrant note at the Kamlang Tiger Reserve & Wildlife Sanctuary in Lohit district, marking another milestone in Arunachal Pradesh’s growing reputation as the “Butterfly Capital of the Northeast.”

Held from October 23 to 26, the four-day event was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, in the presence of senior officials including Ngilyang Tam, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests; Dasula Krisikro, Zilla Parishad Chairperson; Anurag Dwivedi, SP Anjaw; Milo Tasser, Conservator of Forests; and Soplan Manyu, Chief Conservator of Forests.

Organised by the Kamlang Valley Nature Club in collaboration with the Butterflies of North Eastern India Group and the Kamlang Tiger Reserve, the meet saw participation from 85 enthusiasts, including 35 butterfly researchers and naturalists from across India and one participant from France. Students from PM Shri Government Higher Secondary School Wakro, Don Bosco School Wakro, and KGBV Wakro also joined the sessions.

The event received crucial support from Aaranyak, WWF, WTI, Durgi Bhumiji Foundation, BAMOS–Nature Conservation Society, Arun Shakti Energy Pvt. Ltd., and several other partners.

Guided by leading naturalists — Nawang Gyatso Bhutia (Sikkim), Kamal Azad (Assam), Roshan Upadhaya (Arunachal), Atanu Bose (Assam), and organiser Lokesh Mam — participants engaged in butterfly and bird walks, awareness talks, art contests, quizzes, and nature trails that combined science with education.

During field excursions in Wakro Valley and Kamlang Reserve, participants documented 235 butterfly species, including 35 rare and uncommon varieties such as Swinhoe’s Flat (Celaenorrhinus zea), White Dragontail (Lamproptera curius), Nagatree Brown (Lethe naga), and Dusky Diadem (Ethope himachala).

The closing ceremony, graced by Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo and ADC A.J. Longphi, featured a traditional Mishmi dance that celebrated the region’s cultural identity and harmony with nature.

The announcement that the 9th Northeast Butterfly Meet will be hosted at the Ultapani Rainforest, Bodoland, next year marked an inspiring conclusion to the event.

By blending community participation, youth engagement, and cultural celebration, the Wakro Meet reaffirmed Arunachal’s commitment to sustainable biodiversity conservation and eco-conscious tourism.

