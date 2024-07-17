Arunachal: 10-day in-service training program for teachers begins in Tawang

TAWANG- A 10-day in-service training program for teachers from Tawang block commenced at Government Town Secondary School, Tawang. The programme was inaugurated by Sang Khandu, Adl. DC of Tawang, alongside Dondup, the in-charge Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Tawang, and Tiasha Banerjee, Deputy CEO of Adhyayan Quality Education Foundation, Mumbai, among other officials and resource persons from the Education Department of Tawang.

Addressing the trainee teachers, Adl. DC Sang Khandu emphasized the pivotal role teachers play in societal development, attributing today’s achievements to their continuous efforts.

He stressed the importance of training to stay updated with modern teaching methods and technologies, crucial for enhancing educational standards. Sang Khandu highlighted that a teacher’s

strength lies in their ability to uplift weaker students academically, underscoring teaching as a noble profession essential for societal progress.

Earlier, Dondup, in-charge DDSE Tawang, emphasized that teachers shoulder the responsibility of nurturing future citizens, urging them to embrace the latest pedagogical approaches and technologies.

During the technical sessions, Tiasha Banerjee and other education experts provided valuable insights aimed at improving the teaching-learning process.

A similar training programme for in service teachers is going on for the teachers of Lungla also.