7-days National Hands‐on Training Program on Orchid cultivation begins at RGU

ITANAGAR- Seven days National Hands‐on Training Program on “Orchid cultivation, micropropagation & clonal fidelity testing” began today at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) . The program is conducted under Synergistic Training program Utilizing the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure (STUTI), Department of Science and Technology, GoI and was jointly organised by the Department of Botany, Rajiv Gandhi University and National Institute of Technology, Agartala, Tripura.

The seminar was inaugurated in the presence of Hon’ble VC, Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Pro-VC, Prof. Amitava Mitra and Prof. C.R. Deb, Nagaland University along with the faculty members of Botany Department.

Speaking during the inauguration of the training program as chief guest, the RGU Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha talked about various aspects of income generation by encouraging local entrepreneur in the field of orchid cultivation using micro propagation techniques. Hon’ble VC further highlighted the role universities and its researchers in disseminating the knowledge of biotechnology among the common mass for entrepreneurial start-ups.

The Pro VC discussed about the economy generating potential from orchid based entrepreneurial business in Arunachal Pradesh. The Guest of Honour of the program, Prof. Chitta Ranjan Deb, Dept. of Botany, Nagaland University discussed about the initiative taken by Government of India in facilitating Biotech Hub in North-Eastern India. He also emphasised the role of universities in empowering the local people in orchid cultivation to boost the economy of the state.

The Dean briefed about the theme of the workshop and informed that 42 participants were selected from various states of India with equal number of male and female science post graduate, Ph.D. scholars, faculties and scientists. The participants will be given both practical and theoretical knowledge on orchid cultivation by different resource persons invited from the North-East India.

The welcome address and the vote of thanks were offered by Dr. Tonlong Wangpan, Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, RGU and Prof. R.K. Singh, the program coordinator and the Head, Department of Botany respectively.

The inaugural session was followed by a technical session. The first lecture was given by Prof. Chitta Ranjan Deb, Dept. of Botany, Nagaland University on “Splendor of Orchid” & “In Vitro Orchid Propagation”. The second lecture was delivered by Mrs. Dunyak Ado, Scientist, Centre for Bioresources and Sustainable Development, Kimin, Arunachal Pradesh on “conservation of orchids with special emphasis on micropropagation techniques”. The was ended by Laboratory Hand-on training conducted by Mrs.Dunyak Ado, Ms. Bengia Mamu & Ms. Tadu Yaniya research scholars of RGU. This program will be continuing for the next six days with many more lectures and hands-on training to come.