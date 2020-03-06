Tapop Yajo’s killing case: The hunt for the killer continues

Aalo

The hunt for the killer of Tapop Yajo, IRBn jawan guarding the chief judicial magistrate’s court building last Tuesday and the cases of arson, is continue by West Siang district administration and police said a DIPRO report.

The case has been handed over to a deputy superintendent of police as Investigation Officer (IO) and many people with criminal antecedents were rounded up for questioning.

Meanwhile, six personnel will guard the court on a roaster basis and a sentry post will be erected to enhance the vigilance.

Responding to a series of allegations on social media, the district administration that clarified that night vision CCTV cameras were already installed in the court building and adequate lighting was also provided considering the past incident.

It is to mention that a team of Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already camping at Aalo and has join hands with district police in the investigation, DGP RP Upadhyaya informed earlier.

AMSU demanded arrest of killer within 48 hours

The All Memba Students’ Union of Shi Yomi district has demanded arrest of the culprit involved in the killing of IRBn constable Tapop Yajo at Aalo in West Siang district within 48 hours. In its representation to the West Siang DC, the union also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family members of the deceased, a government job, immediate erection of a statue of late Tapop Yajo in the CJM court premises within a week’s time and to observe March 3 every year as martyrs day in the name of late Tapop Yajo.

APACC West Siang district unit also demanded immediate action in IRBn killing case

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Abotani Community Confederation (APACC) Apex join the condolence to bereaved family and prayed for eternal Peace of the departed soul in heavenly abode.

The organization West Siang district Unit has appeal District administrative to immediately breakthrough the matter within a short day. The organization also demanded immediate relief and Ex-Gratia to the victim family.