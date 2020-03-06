Arunachal: GOC calls on the Governor

Itanagar

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 56 Infantry Division, Likabali, Major General Ajay Kumar Vig called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 6th March 2020.

They discussed regarding electricity supply to the army units and land allotment for the new army accommodation. The GOC also briefed the Governor regarding the recruitment rallies, welfare of Ex-Servicemen and Veer Naris and security scenario of the State.

The Governor commended the Indian Army units stationed in the State for the well organised Indian Army recruitment rally at Jairampur in Changlang District. He also appreciated the goodwill and good relation of the armed forces amongst the people of the State.

The Governor suggested the General Officer Commanding to continue to reach out to the people in the remote areas and provide them with the basic amenities to the extent possible.

He said winning the hearts and minds of the people will assist the armed forces in keeping vigil in border areas and securing the territorial integrity of the Nation.

The Governor advised the General Officer Commanding to ensure that the Ex-Servicemen and Veer Naris, in his area are enabled to avail all the benefits provided by the Ministry of Defence for them.