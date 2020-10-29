Itanagar: CS asks Banks to expedite the process of sanctioning of funds

Itanagar- Under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar the 3rd State Level Monitoring Committee meeting of Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) was held at CS Conference Hall, Civil Secretariat, today.

The Chief Secretary reviewed and took stock of the target and achievement of the previous years and the current financial year. To do away with unnecessary delays which are affecting the performance of the PMEGP in the State, the Chief Secretary called for streamlining the procedure.

CS asked the Banks to expedite the process of sanctioning of funds and clear the pending applications under the PMEGP by December 31st 2020. Timely release of funds will enable to execute the projects and create employment in the State.

PMEGP is a flagship programme of Government of India which aims to provide financial assistance to set up new enterprises and employment ventures.

He also suggested identification of good Self Help Groups or Primary Level Federations in the districts who can be benefitted through this scheme.

The Chief Secretary also asked the Industries Department to further disseminate the PMEGP scheme especially to the unemployed youths through proper advertisements like Push messages, Radio talks, etc.

Dominic Tadar Chairman Khadi and Village Industries Board, Hage Tari Secretary Industries, DR. S. Deb Dy. CEO NE Zone, Regional Manager SBI, representatives from various Banks and others were present in the meeting.