Arunachal: State need reformation in education system- Pema Khandu

YAZALI- Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Friday stated that ” state have thousands of schools without quality education and 60 MLAs of the state need reformation in education system irrespective political parties” . He was addressing a gathering on Friday at 53rd Yazali Nyokum Yullo festival celebration 2021 in Lower Subansiri district .

The CM also appealed the village level education committee to keep vigilance upon the functioning of the schools and report to the concern department and minister for further reformation and strengthening of education system in the state.

In his speech , Khandu has assured to sanction fund for construction of auditorium for Government higher secondary school at Yazali.

“For the last 54 years , the school have no auditorium, so it is my government’s outmost duty to look into the grievances in education sector,” said Khandu.

The fund for construction of government secondary school new building at Talo has been already sanctioned which was damaged in devastating fire mishap earlier. he added.

Stressing upon the preservation of tradition and culture, he assured to place provision of fund in the ongoing budget session for the protection of indigenous people’s culture and languages.

Erosion of tradition and language begins from negligence and adoption of second and third languages and urge upon the parents at least to speak own language and dialect so as our younger generation remain attached with our aged old cultural heritage. he said.

World is moving fast, so taking development in hand young generation must take along the practices of tradition, culture and language that was preserved by the ancestors since immemorial time, CM suggested to the youths.

To maintain the association/bondage between the Monpas and Nyishi tribes of the state since primitive, he assured to visit Yazali circle with the elders on personal capacity in a days to come.

Earlier, Nyishi Elite Society (NES) president Bengia Tolum in his key note address urged upon the CM to make a special provision for protection of the indigenous people who followed Donyi – Polo religion.

“We need religion minority recognition with job reservation and if the same is passed in assembly then it would be beneficial for the Nyishi community who maintain indigenous faith,”.

Yachuli local MLA and Education and cultural Affairs Minister Taba Tedir, Lirmoba MLA Nyamar Karbak among other also address the gathering.

Lawmakers Tarin Dakpe, Kento Jini, Gokar Basar, DIG Kimi Aya, Lower Subansiri DC.S Lowang, SP I/C Dusu Kaling, former Minister Toko Takam, several top officers of state goverment, several public leaders, elected PRI leaders and huge gathering witness the day long Nyokum Yullo celebration.

Rituals were performed, cultural and sporting activities add to the glory and enthusiasm of the gathering.