As per the new list  party has five vice presidents and two general secretaries.

February 22, 2020
Arunachal: State BJP released list of it's new office bearers

Itanagar

The Arunachal Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janta Party ( BJP ) has released the list of it’s new office bearers.  As per the new list  party has five vice presidents and two general secretaries. Out of five vice president one is woman Mrs Yalem Taga Burang, while Mrs Higio Aruni gets the seat of Mahila Morcha president.

Party has appointed three spokespersons. They are Dr Mohech Chai, Laisam Simai and Gabriel D Wangsu. 

It must be noted that Biyuram Wahge, MLA Pakke Kessang assembly constituency was elected as new State BJP President of Arunachal Pradesh on 17th Jan 2020. Wahge is very sincere, dedicated and one of the senior most party member.

Here is the complete list

