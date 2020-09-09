Arunachal: fast development of road communication is taking place across the State- Chowna Mein

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein discussed regarding the implementation and land acquisition for double laning of NH-52 (60.25 Km) from Chowkham Tri-junction (in Namsai District) to Brahmakhund (Parasuramkhund in Lohit District) with Chief Secretary, Commissioner (Planning), Deputy Commissioners of Lohit and Namsai District, Commander 48 BRTF Demwe, Secretary Land Management and others through a video conferencing today.

Chowna Mein said that fast development of road communication is taking place across the State while citing that many road projects viz. 2-laning of road from Roing to Anini, Tohangam to Hayuliang, Manmao to Changlang, Hukanjuri to Khonsa, Potin to Pangin, etc across the State are being implemented. He added that the surface road communications will greatly improve after the completions of these road projects.

He asked the Border Road Organizations to finalize the DPR for the 2-laning of road from Chowkham Tri-junction to Brahmakhund (Parasuramkhund) at the earliest and also asked the Deputy Commissioners of both the districts to conduct the land acquisition process smoothly. He urged them to complete the land acquisition process as soon as the DPR is finalized and also complete the floating of tender before the start of the working season so that the road project can be carried out in time.

Apart from the discussion on the above road project, Chief Secretary, Naresh Kumar informed that the Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is ready for funding the establishment of scented stick (agarbatti) making (bamboo based) industry in Namsai and Lohit Districts and also assured buy back of the products. He asked the Deputy Commissioners of both the district to study the availability of required bamboo species (raw materials) and artisans.

Commander (48 BRTF Demwe), Saurabh Srivastava informed that the land survey has been completed for the said portion of the road and the DPR will be made purely on the guidelines of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Among others, Commissioner (Planning), P S Lokhande, DC Lohit, Prince Dhawan, DC Namsai, R K Sharma, Secretary Land Management (incharge), Hage Tarin and Director (State Remote Sensing Application Centre), H K Dutta also attended the VC.