North East

Last Updated: September 19, 2023
Weather Report: heavy rainfall expected over Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next five days- IMD

ITANAGAR-  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated ” Isolated heavy rainfall expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from Tuesday to Saturday.  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Tuesday the formation of a Low-Pressure Area in the Northwest Bay of Bengal, near the West Bengal-Odisha coasts. This weather system is expected to track west-northwest wards across North Odisha and South Jharkhand over the next two days, bringing with it the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall across East India for the next three days.

In its bulletin, the IMD said that in West India, the weather forecast for Tuesday indicates the likelihood of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The IMD also predicted that in Northeast India, the weather outlook from Tuesday to Saturday anticipates light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms.

“Isolated heavy rainfall activity is expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during this period. Furthermore, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Nagaland and Manipur on Wednesday, Thursday, and over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on Thursday, and Friday,” said the IMD.

