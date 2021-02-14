We should try to become an employer not as employee- Biyuram Wahge

SONAJULI- Arunachal Pradesh is not a self sufficiency state and still dependent on others for several items including productive and food products so it would be better we should try to become an employer not an employee and become Aatma Nirbhar. Said BJP President Biyuram Wahge.

Wahge was addressing the state level orientation cum training programme of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, at Sonajuli in Papum Pare district.

Wahge said that the Covid 19 pandemic has given us a good lesson, the Covid pandemic has open our eye that everyone has to do their work of own and during such time no one will be helpful but you have to help yourself. He said.

“We should not remain dependent on the state government but we should do something which would be more beneficial as such initiative and programems and schemes will not only provide financial benefit but will give opportunity for employment and economic sustainability and allied activities and help the farmers/individual and their family”. He said.

Time has come and we have to do work and do not try to remain dependent on other and try to start own initiative so that we become Aatma Nirbhar and help others. Wahge added.

Agriculture and Allied. Minister Tage Taki while addressing the orientation porgramme as guest of honour urge upon all to disseminate the knowledge gain in such training to the needy people and rural masses so that they can opt a discipline to become self sufficient and self dependency to lead a self respect life in society and lead a happy life.

He give away various opportunity to become Aatma Nirbhar and self reliant and also one can help and support others. Taki said.

In the changing time the needs and requirement of human being are increasing and changing and therefore we have to change ourselves in according to changing time and requirement and passage to time and it is the need of hour to understand the our need and we learn to utilize our land and resource for better output with technology and idea and local input so that we learn more to earn more and serve the society. Taki added.

Special guest Doimukh local MLA Tana Hali Tara emphasis for educating principle of life and Education to the members of family for self dependent.

“We cannot achieve anything until we get ourselves knowledge and technique which brought into daily life for self sufficiency and self reliant in every fields. Hali added.

He urge upon the recently elected PRI leaders to get themselves trained and educate the rural people in the field of education, awareness, agri and allied sector.

such programme.

Aatma Nirbhar Bharat state unit Convener Tana Yami dwelt on various activities prevailing in rural area for utilization indigenous technology which need to be promoted which could enhanced the economic sustainability and self dependency and can become Aatma Nirbar.

We have abandoned natural resource which need to harness properly for rightful utility so we need to know first and understand the technique and try to teach and educate our people so that everyone has to use our own technology in all sector including the domestic animal rearing, fishery, piggery, plantation, vegetable and crop production and horti culture activities and its useful and earning and with management or opportunity and challenges. Yami added.

She said that such training programmes will also held in several district as per need and these trained party leaders will go in respective district and blocks and mandals and they will educate other so that people learnt to earn better for self reliant and economic sustainability.

Delegates from various district of state and several party leaders of BJP state unit and Papum Pare district were present. Resource person from several banks, KVK, Yuva Bikas Kendra, Guwahati, NIT, APIDFC, KVIC, NGOs, SHGs and other also taek part in technical session.

It is to mention that several delegates has been under training for last two days in The Sonajuli agriculture farm owned where several types of agri and horti, veterinary and dairy development activities are being carried.