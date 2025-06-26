VIRAL VIDEO: Truck Hangs Mid‑Air Following Bridge Collapse in China

VIRAL VIDEO- A landslide-triggered collapse of the Houzihe Bridge (also known as Monkey River bridge) on the G76 Xiarong Expressway in Guizhou province left a cargo truck dangling perilously over a steep fog‑shrouded valley. The dramatic event occurred early Tuesday morning during heavy monsoon rains

According to the Guizhou Fire Service, 23 vehicles and 89 personnel were dispatched to the scene, and the driver was rescued without injury. Emergency responders used ladders and safety ropes to extract the driver through the cab window, ensuring a safe evacuation .

Eyewitnesses captured tense moments as the truck’s hazard lights blinked while it swayed dangerously. “You’re lucky to be alive,” one onlooker remarked, describing the incident as “extremely dangerous”. Communication was hampered initially by poor mobile reception in the area.

The collapse also claimed at least three unoccupied construction vehicles that plunged into the valley. The incident highlights the escalating infrastructure risks posed by monsoon-induced landslides. Authorities warn that more heavy rains are expected, raising concerns about flooding and further structural failures .