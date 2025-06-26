Arunachal: Civil-Military Fusion Workshop Concludes in Pasighat with Joint Vision for District Development

PASIGHAT— The six-day Civil-Military Fusion Workshop, organized jointly by the Spearhead Gunners of Sigar Military Station and the East Siang District Administration, concluded successfully today with a valedictory function held at the College of Agriculture, CAU, Pasighat.

The workshop was conducted under the directives of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India, aiming to develop a shared roadmap for socio-economic development and promote synergy between civilian and military institutions.

The closing ceremony was graced by Inspector General of Police (Central Range) Hibu Tamang, Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, Commander of Spearhead Gunners, SP Pankaj Lamba, SDPO Dr. Akanksha M. Tamgadge, SDO Sanjay Taram, and Group Captain (Retd.) Mohonto Panging, VM, among others.

Attendees included representatives from:

Indian Army

BRO, SDRF

Arunachal Pradesh State University, Rashtriya Raksha University, Jawaharlal Nehru College

NCC Cadets, veterans, research scholars, and youth organizations

DC Sonalika Jiwani praised the Indian Army’s grassroots outreach through skill-building and exposure programs, especially in remote areas. She expressed optimism that the joint roadmap will bolster disaster preparedness, promote tourism, improve infrastructure, and empower local communities.

🔍 Key Themes of the Workshop:

Disaster Management & HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief)

Integrated Development Planning

Civil-Military Collaboration in Promoting Tourism

Socio-Cultural Understanding in Local Governance

Workshops included briefing sessions, brainstorming panels, on-site field visits, and the creation of a Joint Action Plan. Participants also visited the Veteran Suvidha Kendra and SeVaA Kendra (Spear Corps Empowering Veterans and Aspirants) in Pasighat.

A total of 58 civilian participants and personnel from multiple military institutions took part in the immersive, multi-stakeholder program, reinforcing the message of nation-building through collaboration.