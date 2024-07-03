Takar Toko of Arunachal Pradesh promoted Airline pilot to Rank of Commander

ITANAGAR- Takar Toko, first and only commercial airline pilot from Arunachal Pradesh promoted to the rank of Commander.

With approximately 3,500 flying hours to his credit, Toko’s expertise and dedication to his profession have been widely recognized within the aviation community.

Takar, son of Toko Tallo and Toko Yaram of Poru village under Yazali circle of Lower Suabnsiri district, passed from Sainik School in Haryana’s Kurukshetra.

Takar Toko, has qualified Air India Limited’s (AI) simulator proficiency assessment check (SPAC) in 2016 to join as senior pilot trainee with A-320 endorsement and joined joined Air India in 2017 and his journey to becoming a commercial airline pilot has been a source of inspiration for many in the state.

Also, as the first commercial airline pilot from the region, Toko has paved the way for aspiring pilots from the state and has become a symbol of determination and success.

Reflecting on his promotion, Toko expressed his gratitude to his family, mentors, and colleagues who have supported him throughout his journey.

“This promotion is a testament to the hard work and dedication that I have put into my career. I am deeply grateful for the support I have received from my family, friends, and the aviation community,” he said.