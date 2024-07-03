Arunachal: Fisheries Department Distributes Fingerlings and Fish Feed to Boost Aquaculture

EMCHI- The Papum Pare Fisheries department distributed fingerlings, fish feed and lime to 243 fish farmers of the district under the Atma Nirbhar Matsya Palan Yojana (ANMPY) for the years 2022-2023 and 2023-24 and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for the year 2022-2023 here at Govt. Fish Farm , Emchi on Wednesday.

The Fisheries department distributed six lakhs fingerlings to the local fish farmers. These fingerlings, produced indigenously at the Emchi govt. fish farm are expected to significantly boost fish production and meet the growing demand for fish in the market. The species distributed include rohu, catla, mrigul , grass carp, labio bata and labio genius known for their good survival rate and high yield.

Alongside fingerlings, the department provided 600 tons of nutritionally balanced fish feed and lime. The feed is designed to ensure optimal growth and health of the fish, leading to higher productivity and profitability for farmers. The lime will be used to increase the availability of nutrients, to increase pH and buffer against daily pH fluctuations and to sterilize ponds prior to stocking.

Attending the event Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen stated that, “This initiative is part of the government’s continuous effort to support and empower our local fish farmers. By providing high-quality fingerlings and feed, we aim to boost fish production and enhance their livelihoods and promote the aquaculture sector.”

“Unlike other animal rearing activities, fish farming is the safest option,” he added while encouraging the unemployed youths to take up fish farming.

DC Bomjen further advised the Fisheries department to handhold and provide technical assistance to the fish farmers.

District Fisheries Development Officer Kipa Taja added, “We are committed to fostering a thriving aquaculture industry. This distribution program is a step towards achieving sustainable and profitable fish farming practices.”

“To ensure the success of this initiative, the department is also offering training sessions for farmers. These sessions cover best practices in fish farming, efficient feed utilization, and sustainable aquaculture techniques .Technical support and regular follow-ups will be provided to assist farmers in managing their aquaculture operations effectively,” the DFDO added.

DFDO Taja also informed that “high altitude cold water fish such as trout has been introduced successfully at Silsango and Leporiang on a pilot basis last year. This commercially viable fish will increase the income generation of the fish farmers exponentially,”.

Among others Fishery Officer Yorum Sajan Taigh, beneficiaries and fishery department staffs were present on the occasion.