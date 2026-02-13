Seminar Highlights Challenges in Arunachal Border Areas

ITANAGAR- A one-day talk on “Northeastern Borderlands: Issues and Challenges” was organised at the conference hall of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, by the Department of Anthropology in collaboration with the Forum for Awareness of National Security (FANS), Itanagar Chapter. The programme aimed to encourage dialogue on border-related concerns and sensitise students to the strategic significance of Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. Ratna Tayeng, Head of the Department of Anthropology at DNGCI and Executive Secretary of FANS Itanagar, welcomed participants and outlined the objective of creating informed awareness around borderland issues. He emphasised that public awareness plays a crucial role in strengthening national resilience, particularly in border regions.

Also Read- Eviction Drive Conducted Near Daporijo Airfield

Speaking at the event, Dr. M.Q. Khan, Principal of DNGCI, highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s strategic importance as a border state and stressed the need for youth engagement in discussions around national security and regional challenges. He said educational institutions have a role in encouraging responsible and mature understanding of sensitive issues.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. A.P. Rout, former Director General of Police and former Chief RTI Commissioner of Assam. Rout spoke about balancing tribal identity with national integration, while emphasising the role of infrastructure such as highways, economic corridors and military airbases in strengthening border security. He also urged students to remain cautious about drug abuse, misinformation and cyber threats, encouraging responsible use of social media.

Also Read- Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Held at Runne Village, East Siang

Er. V.N. Pandey, former Superintending Engineer-cum-Director of the Water Resource Department and National Executive Member of FANS, discussed the importance of national security awareness and the preservation of tribal identity. He emphasised strengthening the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system through cooperation between government institutions and civil society organisations.

The programme included an interactive session where students raised questions on issues such as domicile and inter-marriage, border demarcation, mainland–periphery relations and racial discrimination. Speakers encouraged critical thinking and respectful dialogue on these complex topics.

Also Read- Sahkarita Sammelan in Pasighat Focuses on Rural Livelihoods

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. A.K. Pandey, Head of the Department of Commerce at DNGCI and Vice-President of FANS Itanagar Chapter. Around 110 participants attended the programme, reflecting growing academic engagement with borderland studies and national security discourse in the state.