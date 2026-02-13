Assam Rifles Holds Medical Camp in Soha Village

KHONSA- The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles organised a comprehensive medical camp at Soha village on February 13 under the Operation Sadbhavana initiative, aimed at improving access to primary healthcare services in remote areas of Tirap district. Officials said the programme was part of ongoing community outreach efforts to address basic health needs and strengthen civil–military relations in the region.

During the camp, medical teams provided a range of services including general health examinations, physician consultations, eye check-ups, blood pressure and blood sugar screening, as well as physiotherapy assistance. According to organisers, a total of 327 villagers benefited through outpatient consultations.

Local residents participated actively in the outreach, reflecting the demand for healthcare services in areas where medical infrastructure remains limited. Observers note that such camps often serve as interim support mechanisms, especially in remote border districts where access to specialised healthcare facilities can be challenging.

Officials from the Assam Rifles stated that the initiative aimed not only at addressing immediate medical concerns but also at fostering trust and cooperation between security forces and local communities. The battalion acknowledged the contributions of medical professionals, volunteers, and local residents who supported the smooth conduct of the programme.

Operation Sadbhavana, under which the camp was organised, has been used by security forces in various parts of the Northeast to promote development-oriented engagement through health, education, and community welfare activities. Analysts say these initiatives complement security operations by focusing on social outreach and local engagement.