Meghalaya:  AdiSU Shillong organizes blood donation programme at NEIGRIHMS

SHILLONG- While showing up with social responsibility of life saving gestures besides pursuing their studies far away from their respective homes, the Adi Students’ Union of Shillong, Meghalaya organized a blood donation program on Wednesday at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) and donated 12 units of blood to four needy patients.

Joining with the team AdiSU’s blood donation drive, the Galo Students’ Union Shillong also donated 2 units of blood to the same patients to whom AdiSU had donated but had fallen short of 2 units which were filled by GSU Shillong members, informed AdiSU Shillong Vice President, Taloh Tabing.

“Blood were donated to Misu Tayeng, Dagbi Ingo, Yate Kumbu and Tai Anya by donors like Neying Panor, Milton Haobijang, Daniel Kochung, Karo Taku, Michi Yatung, Dusu Sumpi, Omem Paloh , Stephen, Malini Kabak, Takhe Sunya, Isha Ado and Mingge Ete. And I am thankful to our AdiSU Shillong President, Tanu Yutho who despite being away from Shillong helped his team financially and morally for successful conduct of the blood donation programme. Our other executive members like Toni Ering, Convenor, John Koje, Asst. Gen. Secretary, Lenjing Mije, Asst. Cul. Secy. And Karo Taku, Literally Secretary for their sincere coordination in the blood donation programme where we helped our own needy patients here at Shillong”, added Taloh Tabing from Shillong in a statement.

It is worth appreciating to the team AdiSU of Shillong unit which helped greatly to the patients in need of blood far away from home at Shillong. The team AdiSU students might not realize it, but by donating blood, you’re essentially giving the gift of life to someone in need to your community from back at home.