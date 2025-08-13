Madras High Court Orders Trial in MS Dhoni’s ₹100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Sudhir Chaudhary, Media Houses, and Retired IPS Officer

CHENNAI- The Madras High Court has ordered the commencement of trial in a ₹100 crore defamation suit filed by former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni against Zee Media Corporation, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, News Nation Network, and retired IPS officer G Sampath Kumar. The case relates to allegations linking Dhoni to the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) betting and match-fixing scandal.

Filed in 2014, the suit accuses the defendants of publishing and broadcasting false and defamatory reports suggesting Dhoni’s involvement in illegal betting. The reports also allegedly claimed that Tamil Nadu Police had summoned Dhoni, which his legal team says was completely baseless. Dhoni claims these allegations caused irreparable damage to his reputation and mental well-being.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan has appointed an advocate commissioner to record Dhoni’s testimony at a mutually agreed location in Chennai between October 20 and December 10, 2025, to avoid disruption at court premises due to his celebrity status.

In a sworn affidavit, Dhoni — through senior counsel P.R. Raman — reiterated his commitment to cooperate with the process and ensure a fair, speedy trial. His lawyers have emphasized that this legal battle is about clearing his name from malicious and unfounded allegations.

The suit also references a 2023 Madras High Court Division Bench ruling that convicted G Sampath Kumar of criminal contempt for remarks against the judiciary — a sentence stayed by the Supreme Court in 2024.

The 2013 IPL scandal led to the two-year suspension of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where Dhoni was captain. While CSK’s owner N Srinivasan’s son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan was arrested, he was later cleared by the Mumbai police. Dhoni has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has called this episode one of the toughest challenges of his career.

Legal observers say the trial’s outcome could have wide implications for media accountability and defamation law in India, especially in high-profile cases. As Dhoni prepares to testify, the cricket icon’s resolve highlights his determination to protect the legacy he built leading India to historic victories — including the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.