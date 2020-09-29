Itanagar: Harendra Thakur, father of Arunachal Front sub-editor Sandeep Kr Thakur, passes away

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The state press fraternity has mourned the death of one of its comrade’s father, who breathed his last on Tuesday at around 11.30 AM in Naharlagun.

Harendra Thakur, the father of Arunachal Front sub-editor Sandeep Kr Thakur, passed away at the age of 53 years following a prolonged illness.

A resident at Nirjuli for the past 35 years, late Harendra had a business establishment there. Late Harendra is survived by his wife and four children.

The last rites were performed today at Chimpu.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Press Club (APC), the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and the Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association (AEDMA) mourned the untimely demise of late Thakur and extended condolences to the grief-stricken family.

“Our hearts go out to you and your family in this time of sorrow. We pray for eternal peace of his soul and strength for your family to get through this difficult time. The press fraternity shares the pain of your loss and will continue to extend support in whichever way possible,” the APC, APUWJ and AEDMA said in a joint condolence message to Sandeep.