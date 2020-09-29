Arunachal: World Heart day celebrated at Tawang

ADVERTISEMENT

Tawang: On the occasion of World Heart day the NCD cell of Khandro Drowa Tsangmu District Hospital Tawang organized a Cycle rally from Tawang General Parade ground to District Hospital Tawang via Tawang monastery.

Around 21 nos of riders from NGOs TMEs and Tawang Riders club participated in the rally, theme for this year’s world Heart day was “Use heart to beat Cardio-Vascular Diseases.

Addl.DC Tawang Shri Lobsang Tsering flagged off the riders, but before flag off he said “ heart disease is one of the major cause of deaths, may be, it is because of our life style and food habit and Cycling is one of the best way to keep your heart healthy, he requested all the riders to disseminate information and educate the mass to keep healthy”.

District NCD cell In-charge Dr. Sangey Thinlay congratulated all the participants and wished them safe riding.