Arunachal

IndiGo likely to connect Arunachal Pradesh with Delhi as Donyi Polo airport ready for flight

On 18 October, IndiGo conducted a successful test landing at Donyi Polo Airport, 14 km from Itanagar. The airport has been built to handle narrow-body aircraft which can carry 180-200 passengers.

October 19, 2022
IndiGo likely to connect Arunachal Pradesh with Delhi : In a major milestone for northeast connectivity, as the Donyi Polo Airport at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh is ready for commercial flights, with India’s largest airline IndiGo looking to launch multiple flights from there.

An official sources said that “ the IndiGo is likely to connect Itanagar with Guwahati and Kolkata, and there is also a possibility of a direct flight between Delhi and Itanagar in the months to come.

Indore-based regional airline flybig is also likely to commence flights between Itanagar and Guwahati once the airport becomes operational, the sources added.

“ Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the airport but a date has not been fixed yet. We expect a boost for the tourism sector with the commencement of flights from this airport,” an official said.

It must be mention here that the IndiGo remains one of the few carriers who have achieved successful expansion in the northeast India.

October 19, 2022
