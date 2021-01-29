China built infrastructure in area which is under its occupation since 1959: Khandu

BHALUKPONG: Reacting to reports of China establishing a village in Indian territory in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu today said that the area where Chinese constructed infrastructures has been under their occupation since 1959.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of inauguration of a Fire sub-station at Bhalukpong in West Kameng district today Khandu said, ” The area where they (China) have carried infrastructure development was captured by them in 1959.”

In an apparent reference to Congress which engaged in war of words with BJP on the issue, Khandu asked who was at the Centre when China captured the said area in 1959 and what they had done then in this regard.

“By misleading and putting blame on Government of India (present BJP government) and Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) of not taking any measures or keeping silence, it is totally wrong.

This is a sensitive matter and few news channels has mislead the general public by showing that the Chinese has built infrastructure after entering into the Indian territory is false, though it was our land but was under the illegal occupation of Chinese since 1959. He added.

Asked about Frontier Highway, Khandu said, “Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has already sanctioned fund for detailed project report (DPR). MHA will shortly call a tender for DPR.”