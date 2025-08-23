CBI Raids Anil Ambani’s Mumbai Residence in ₹17,000 Crore SBI Loan Fraud Case

MUMBAI – In a dramatic escalation of investigations into financial irregularities at Reliance Communications (RCom), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday raided the Mumbai residence of industrialist Anil Ambani in connection with an alleged ₹17,000 crore bank loan fraud involving the State Bank of India (SBI).

The search began around 7 AM at Ambani’s sea-facing bungalow in Pali Hill, where his family was present. Teams of 7–8 officers also raided other premises linked to RCom, examining documents, electronic devices, and financial records.

SBI had reclassified Reliance Communications ( RCom ) and Anil Ambani as “fraud” in June 2025, following fresh scrutiny of earlier fraud tags first issued in 2020.

The CBI’s FIR alleges fund diversion and irregularities that led to losses exceeding ₹2,000 crore for the state-owned bank.

RCom, once a telecom giant, went insolvent in 2019 after piling up huge debts.

The raids come weeks after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Anil Ambani for 10 hours (Aug 5, 2025) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Investigators are probing if loans were siphoned through shell firms and offshore entities.

Anil Ambani, once among India’s richest tycoons, saw his fortunes collapse after Reliance Jio’s entry eroded RCom’s market. The group’s bankruptcy left lenders battling unpaid loans.

No official response yet from Ambani or RCom.

SBI has pledged full cooperation with agencies to recover dues.

Analysts warn the probe could have far-reaching corporate fallout, with possible criminal charges if wrongdoing is proven.

The CBI and ED probes now run in parallel, signaling a tightening net around Ambani and his debt-ridden telecom empire.