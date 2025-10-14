Arunachal

Arunachal’s Sherdukpen Crafts Take Global Stage

Indigenous Art Revival Showcased at Conservation Partners’ Meet, New Delhi

Quote of the Story:
  • “Reviving our ancestral crafts is more than art — it’s a way of connecting our culture with nature and conservation.” — Dorjee K Thungon, Dy. Chairman, Garung Thuk, Shergaon

For the first time at a global conservation event, artisans from Arunachal Pradesh’s Sherdukpen and Monpa communities showcased traditional wooden masks and handmade paper, highlighting the deep link between indigenous craft, culture, and environmental preservation.

SHERGAON/NEW DELHI-   The three-day Conservation Partners’ Meet (CPM), organized by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) in collaboration with the Global Wildlife Fair, concluded successfully at the Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, New Delhi, drawing participants and experts from around the world. Held from October 10–12, the event focused on the future of wildlife conservation, sustainable ecotourism, and community-driven preservation efforts.

Among the highlights was the Vanwasi Aadiwasi Foundation (VAF) in collaboration with Garung Thuk (NGO) from Shergaon, West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, which presented a showcase of revived indigenous crafts. Young artisans from the Sherdukpen Community, Mr. Sang Wangdi Thungon and Mr. Ledo Thungon, displayed intricately carved wooden masks, representing a heritage art form that had nearly disappeared.

“This exhibition is a proud moment for our community. The revival of wooden masking is a three-year effort, and seeing our young artisans trained and confident is truly rewarding,” said Shri Dorjee K Thungon, Dy. Chairman, Garung Thuk.

The exhibition also featured Mon Sugu, the traditional handmade paper-making of the Monpa tribe, highlighting how these practices are deeply interconnected with nature conservation, local ecology, and cultural identity.

For the first time at a global conservation platform, indigenous paper-making and mask-making crafts from Arunachal Pradesh were showcased, capturing the attention of conservationists, policymakers, and visitors alike.

The displays not only celebrated the artisans’ craftsmanship but also emphasized sustainable practices and community-driven preservation of ancestral knowledge.

The event underscored the critical role of indigenous communities in environmental conservation, proving that heritage and ecology can thrive together.

The success of the Global Wildlife Fair 2025 marks a significant step toward inclusive conservation efforts that empower local communities while safeguarding wildlife and ecosystems globally.

