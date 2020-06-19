Arunachal: Young girl saved from drowning in Dikrong river

Doimukh- A young girl has been rescued and saved today morning from Dikrong river in Doimuh township area of Papum Pare district.

Dy. SP (Rural) & SDPO Doimukh Bomken Basar inform that today at around 11 am an information was received to Doimukh police that a young girl has been trapped in middle of river Dikrong. On receipt of information about a stranded girl in the middle of Dikrong river near the old hanging bridge in the township the Doimukh police swung into action. He said.

Accordingly, police team led by Insp. T. M Nekam, HC Licha Biti, Ct. Tana Tadap, Ct. Nangram Sera and Ct Tarh Nara along with NDRF team led by Insp. Ravi Kant negotiated the turbulent current of Dikrong river and rescued the girl with the help of Nirjuli police on the other side of the river. Dy. SP Basar said.

The girl was identified as Tadar Sigma, 20 yrs age, D/o late Tadar Tania, resident of 5/1 Banderdewa. He informed.

While giving the detail of the incident, Dy. SP Basar said that after enquiring, the girl told the police that she slipped and fell into the river from the Railway bridge, Doimukh and was washed away till she found a small island like place in the middle of the river. She is being handed over to her relatives.