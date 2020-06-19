Arunachal: Congress celebrates Rahul’s birthday

Itanagar- Congress leaders of state today celebrated the 50th Birthday of congress youth icon Rahul Gandhi at several charity homes, mother homes, prayers centers, dibyangjan and others places. They distributed essential commodities like food items, rice, sanitization machine, sanitizers, facemask and other items to the needy person.

At Itanagar several senior congress leaders today early morning visited several charity homes, mother home and children’s home in capital complex which include Deepak Nabam Living Home at Senki park, Donyi Polo School of Hearing Impaired & Visually Impaired at Chimpu and 2nd coming at Christina prayer center at Sekar Dokap and others places. The leaders share their views for a happy living and also have food with them.

Arunachal Pradesh Mahila Congress (APMC) President Nabam Yakum inform that every year we celebrate the birth anniversary of our icon Rahul Gandhi with great pomp and show but this year it is a sad moment for all of us. We have lost of twenty brave shoulders who have been killed by the Chinese and we shall not tolerate it in any way. We condemn it and appeal all the party leaders and workers to condemn the act of Chinese army and government. She said.

We have change our mood and today we started with visiting several charity homes and other places where needy people stay and they need love and affection and support from others. We enjoyed with staying with them and have food and shared their pain and motivate them to live happy and love others. We also distributed food items, sanitizer machine and sanitizers and facemask.

Same programme has been organized across the state by the party leaders of district unit, block unit and other frontal wings of the party. She added.

Watch Video

Video will be uploaded after a shortwhile

Earlier, at Rajiv Bhawan the PCC leaders led by Vice President Nani Rajen paid condolences and prayed for eternal peace of departed soul of twenty Indian shoulders martyred in Galwan valley in Ladakh in a standoff at international border with China recently.

The prayers were also held in several places for the Indian army to keep their moral high and good health who are guarding the country at border post.