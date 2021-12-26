Arunachal

Arunachal: workshop on Village Tourist Guide held in Shergaon

The workshop aims to train local youth about various aspects of the rural tourism.

December 26, 2021
SHERGAON- One day workshop cum capacity building training  on Village Tourist Guide and Home Stay Owners of the Shergaon village was conducted at Garung Thuk Community Library today at Shergaon in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr Lobsang Tashi Thungon made powerpoint presentation about the scope of the tourism in the Village.

Mr. L Thungon, APCS dwelt on the subject about various tourist destination within the village. He said that a well trained guides are important part to the tourist engagement, A good guide can enhance the experience of the tourist, so imparting proper information to the tourist is also very important. The youths were provided with proper information about each tourist spots in the Village.

Mr Gombu Tsering who has been successfully running the home stay called Blue berry river view Home stay with his mother shared his experience with the trainees. He also spelled out Do’s and Don’ts while engaging with the tourist.

The NGO has been promoting shergaon as tourist destination for about six years since its inception in the year 2014 through its social media platforms and organizing events. There has been rise in tourist influx to the village. They have also actively trained nature guides through capacity building and exposure visits.

The chairman of the NGO Mr. Ledo Thungon said that Tourism is one of the best way to enhance the family income. The pristine nature and abundant forest are good assets of the village and with properly trained people to cater to the needs of the tourist, the village can harness the true potential of the village tourism.

He also said we need not wait for the Government to train our people, we can help each other and learn from eachother. He also said for successful tourism operations both the tourist and villagers have to well trained, so that both are mutually benefitted.

The workshop was attended by Members of Shergaon Village Council, ZPM Shergaom Smt Tsering Wangmu Lama, GBs, PRI Members, Members of Women SHGs, Youths of Shergaon and Home Stay owners.

