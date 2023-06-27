Arunachal: WASE observes International Day Against Drug Abuse & trafficking

PASIGHAT- Along with rest of the world, the Women Against Social Evils (WASE) Headquarter in Pasighat which have been fighting against drug abuse and its trafficking from last several years observed International Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking here today at several locations like Siang Model School at High Region, Juvenile observation home at 2 Mile, drug de-addiction centre at Jarkong.

The team WASE started the observation of the day at Siang Model School which is one of a prominent private school in Pasighat and then went on to spread the awareness against drug abuse and its trafficking at other places like drug de-addiction centre and Juvenile home where several youths who have fallen into drug addiction are getting treatment of de-addiction.

Informing about the day, WASE General Secretary, Joya Tasung Moyong informed that the WASE’s fight against the drug abuse and other illicit substance social menace will continue with utmost dedication as usual.

“Today’s day of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking reminds us of our social responsibility as mothers, because most of our activist mothers have witnessed and faced the trauma of hardship when their children fell prey to drug addiction and its abuse.

So, on today’s day we remind ourselves and also to other socially responsible organizations and every parent to be careful of their children getting into drug addiction. Let’s save our children from drug addiction and its abuse”, added Joya.